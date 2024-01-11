Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber pulled over by cops after 'running' stop sign

Los Angeles, Jan 11 Reality television star Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were pulled over by police for allegedly running a stop sign.

The pair were driving in Beverly Hills close to the Beverly Hills Hotel with Kendall behind the steering wheel of her silver Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet, when a police officer pulled them over, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The celebrity friends, who have just returned from a beach holiday together, were pictured laughing and smiling at the police officer and afterwards.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star wore oversized black sunglasses and a matching sweatshirt as she giggled with model bestie Hailey, who wore a white sweatshirt and sunglasses.

An inside source told TMZ that Kendall received a ticket for the incident from the officer before they were able to drive off and continue their day. This isn't the first time the two have been stopped by police officers together, as they were previously pulled over in a 2014 episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' after going Christmas tree shopping together.

The incident comes after earlier this month Kendall was seen enjoying herself on a beach holiday to kick off 2024, with rumours growing that she's reunited with her ex Bad Bunny.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor