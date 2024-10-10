Kenya launches action plan to enhance pangolin populations

Nairobi, Oct 10 Kenya has unveiled an action plan to boost the population of the endangered pangolins.

The National Recovery and Action Plan for Pangolins 2024-2028, the first one for the East African nation, was launched by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) during a virtual session on Tuesday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

KWS Director of Wildlife and Community Service Charles Musyoki said the action plan's vision is "to have well-conserved viable wild populations of the three species of pangolin occurring in Kenya as valued national and world heritage."

Musyoki said that through the plan, Kenya also seeks to secure and manage pangolin populations and their habitats by combating poaching and illegal trade and enhancing public awareness of the species' plight.

According to the director, pangolins contribute to Kenya's economy through tourism as part of the diverse wildlife that attracts tourists from around the world. Meanwhile, they are critical in the wildlife food chain as they burrow in the ground supporting the ecosystem.

The mammals, however, are poached in Kenya, especially in rural areas, for their meat, scales and skins.

Due to rampant poaching, trafficking and trade globally, multiple species of pangolins are listed in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Fauna and Flora (CITES).

KWS noted that by developing the first National Recovery and Action Plan for Pangolins, Kenya is well-placed to deliver a coordinated approach to pangolin conservation, including filling knowledge gaps and informing actions to mitigate threats and to provide leadership regionally for pangolin conservation.

