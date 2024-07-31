Kenya launches project to boost livelihoods of livestock, poultry farmers

Nairobi, July 31 Kenya on Wednesday launched the 481-million-shilling (about 3.73 million US dollars) Kenya livestock marketing and resilient project (KLMP) that seeks to boost the livelihoods of livestock and poultry farmers.

Bishar Fille Elmi, Director of Livestock at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the four-year project covers nine counties and seeks to enhance the production and marketing systems of the smallholder farmers.

"The project will connect 38,000 farmers to markets to enhance their incomes," Elmi said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics indicate that the livestock sector which consists of a population of 150 million livestock contributes 12 percent of the total gross domestic product.

Elmi noted that the project will implement modern rangeland feeding technologies to ensure that livestock have access to adequate pasture, especially during the dry seasons. He noted that the country's production of chicken meat stands at 111,000 metric tons annually against a demand of 618,000 metric tons.

Phineas Gikunda, project manager of KLMP, said that the scheme will also invest in the development of high-quality chicken and livestock breeds to reduce reliance on imports. He added that the project is also expected to provide loans to farmers-owned agribusiness in the poultry and livestock sectors.

