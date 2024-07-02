Kenya President Ruto tells protestors he will implement some of their recommendations

Nairobi [Kenya], July 2 : With at least 39 people being killed and hundreds of people getting injured during anti-government protests in Kenya as per the country's human rights body, Kenyan President William Ruto has announced that he will implement some of the recommendations put forth by the country's youth.

Ruto said that he values the input of youngsters and has listened to them, Kenya-based newspaper The Star reported.

In a release on Monday (July 1) marking two weeks since the protests began, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said 29 people have died and 361 were injured in connection with the protests. The postmortem of most victims are yet to be conducted, the rights body said.

Ruto said that he will implement the recommendations that he can, including reducing government expenditure and offices.

He said, "My good sons and daughters let me tell you that I value what you do. I have heard what you have said, I have seen what you have done and you have made recommendations. Some, I will outright implement on cutting down on government and cutting down on offices that we can."

The Kenyan President stated that young people have given him tough options and he will hold a meeting with them before the end of the week on how to go about this.

Ruto stated as they prepare to hold talks, young people should come forward to give clear suggestions on how the nation can move forward, The Star reported.

He said, "I will deal with some of the issues you have raised. You have given me some difficult choices I will suggest to you how we can together go about the difficult choices you have put on the table on some of the issues."

Ruto further said, "I want to promise you that in the engagement we are going to have, God willing, in the next couple of days. We've agreed with some of your colleagues here maybe Thursday, or Friday."

The Kenyan leader stressed that as they go ahead for dialogue, there must be respect. He called on the youth of Kenya to make every effort they can and within the law to protect the nation. He made these remarks during a meeting with Digital Media Houses representatives at State House in Nairobi, according to The Star report.

Kenya's President said, "My request to you is that we have a country to keep. It is the only home we have and we must do whatever it is that we do within the parameters of the law respecting one another and talking to one another with respect so that we can move forward together as a country. I am looking forward to this engagement."

Meanwhile, a section of professional bodies and civil society have rejected Ruto's call for talks saying he is aware of what to do to alleviate the anger of people, Kenya-based newspaper Nation reported. Their response came after Ruto formed a National Multi-Sectoral Forum (NMSF) to try and calm the ongoing unrest by the youth.

They include the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Kenya Medical Association (KMA), Kenya Union of Journalists and a number of civil society groups, according to Nation report.

The groups said, "The youth for Kenya (Gen Z) have clearly spoken on the urgent need for the state to arrest public theft and a bloated cabinet, invest in essential services, act on those who fired upon unarmed protesters and an end to extra-judicial killings among other demands."

They further said that many of the issues voiced by the youth do not need a dialogue on policy but decisive executive action. The groups said that the faith of the generation will be restored if the government makes use of decisive execution and not a state-led national conversation.

The statement read, "This will bring back confidence in our constitution and governance institution and create a nation united and driven by our constitutional values. We call on the national administration and 47 county administration to listen and act on the considerations and demands raised by the Gen Z."

Speaking at Ufungamano House on Monday, the bodies said that the police had killed 24 protesters and 361 others had been injured, Nation reported.

In a statement, the groups said, "As of last night, 24 human beings had been killed by police officers, one of the youngest fatalities is 12-year-old Kennedy Onyango."

The groups said that police arrested 627 people across the nation and 32 people were abducted where some were still missing to date. According to the groups, those who had been abducted were not even booked in any police stations and were not facing any charges against them.

The statement reads, "Tens have been held incommunicado and denied access to their families, legal presentation and medical assistance," Nation reported.

The groups stated that majority of the medical practitioners had come under fire as they were arrested by the police who they accused of even stealing patient lists from mobile emergency centers which were present in various part of Kenya to treat the injured.

According to the groups, lawyers were denied access to their clients and were being arrested and intimidated by officers to drop some cases. Moreover, cameras of journalists who were reporting about protesters were confiscated, some were arrested and beaten.

Kenya has been witnessing a series of anti-government protests for the past two weeks. The protests began with a section of youth expressing opposition to the Finance Bill 2024. This forced Ruto to decline signing the bill into law. The youths have announced that they will continue to hold protest until their concerns are addressed.

KNCHR records further indicated that 39 people have died and 361 have been injured "in relation to the protests countrywide," the state-funded body said in a statement, adding that the figures covered the period from June 18 to July 1, reported Al Jazeera.

It further stated that there had been 32 cases of "enforced or involuntary disappearances" and 627 arrests of protesters.

The KNCHR "continues to condemn in the strongest terms possible the unwarranted violence and force that was inflicted on protesters, medical personnel, lawyers, journalists and on safe spaces such as churches, medical emergency centres and ambulances," the rights body said.

"We maintain that the force used against the protesters was excessive and disproportionate," it added. The watchdog also said that it "strongly condemns the violent and shocking acts of lawlessness that were exhibited by some of the protesters" including the parliament and other government buildings.

Moreover, fresh protests have been called by activists beginning Tuesday despite last week, when Ruto announced that he would not sign into law the bill containing the tax hikes.

In addition, leaflets have been posted on social media with the hashtags "Occupy Everywhere", "Ruto must go" and "Reject Budgeted Corruption."

India has also issued an advisory for its nationals in Kenya, as protests against a tax hike turned violent, causing a rampage in the African nation.

The Indian Embassy in Kenya earlier advised the Indian nationals there to "exercise utmost caution, restrict non-essential movement and avoid the areas affected by the protests and violence till the situation clears up."

"In view of the prevailing tense situation, all Indians in Kenya are advised to exercise utmost caution, restrict non-essential movement and avoid the areas affected by the protests and violence till the situation clears up," the Embassy stated.

