Kenya rallies Africa to unlock opportunities in digital economy

Nairobi, Sep 25 Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday emphasised the urgent need to unlock the vast opportunities presented by the digital economy for African countries, highlighting its potential to create jobs and enhance service delivery.

Speaking at the 41st edition of the International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP) World Conference in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, Gachagua urged Africa to leverage its demographic dividend and implement smart policies to achieve a digital and resilient future.

"Our continent has potential to become a global technology powerhouse by tapping into the innovations and entrepreneurial spirit of the youth. This demographic is powering transition to a knowledge-based economy," Gachagua said.

The 41st IASP conference, held from September 24 to 27, focuses on the theme "Demographics, Entrepreneurship and Technology: Defining the Frontiers of Future Economies," Xinhua news agency reported.

It has brought together over 1,500 delegates from 50 countries, including policymakers, industry executives, innovators, regulators, and scholars, to discuss how emerging technologies can transform economies, promote climate action, and achieve the United Nations 2030 goals.

Kenya is the second African nation, after South Africa, to host this global summit which centers on creating a robust innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem, enhancing the digital skills of youth, and strengthening the fintech sector.

Gachagua highlighted Kenya's commitment to supporting Africa's digital transformation, aiming for inclusive growth and the climate-proofing of critical sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, health, transport, and tourism.

He pointed to the installation of 100,000 km of fiber optic cable and the establishment of digital hubs in 1,400 wards across Kenya as key steps toward transitioning to a knowledge-based economy, with benefits expected to resonate across the continent.

He called on African countries to accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things, which have the potential to reshape economies and enhance workplace productivity.

"With artificial intelligence estimated to contribute 15.7 trillion U.S. dollars to the global economy by 2030, Kenya and Africa must have a bite of this technology," said Gachagua, stressing the essential need for strategic investments in research and development, training, as well as infrastructure.

IASP Chief Executive Officer Ebba Lund said leveraging digital tools could enable African countries to leapfrog into a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor