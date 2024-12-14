Kenya reiterates support for safe migration of skilled labour

Nairobi, Dec 13 The Kenyan government will provide a safe corridor for the migration of skilled labour force to travel and settle abroad, generating revenue for the exchequer through remittances, senior officials said ahead of International Migrants Day, which is observed annually on December 18.

Julius Bitok, the principal secretary for immigration and citizen services, acknowledged the pivotal role of migrant workers in socioeconomic development, skills transfer, and cultural vitality, whose legal protection is critical, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bitok said the government is committed to a migration agenda that promotes the welfare of local citizens and those of neighbouring countries to achieve growth and stability.

"Migration is critical to our nation's development agenda because it promotes talent, cultural diversity, skills and technology exchange. We will ensure there is safe and orderly migration," Bitok said.

Ahead of this year's International Migrants Day, Kenya and the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) held a two-km walk in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, to raise awareness of migrants' rights and the benefits of regular migration pathways.

Bitok said Kenya has domesticated global instruments to provide a safe haven for migrants from the region escaping from climate emergencies, conflicts or economic uncertainties.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu said the day serves as a wakeup call to harness the talent, ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit of migrants to fuel economic growth and social renewal in Kenya.

According to Njogu, Kenya is committed to providing legal status to migrants from neighbouring countries and overseas, besides ensuring they have access to basic services like education, health, shelter and gainful employment.

IOM Kenya Chief of Mission Sharon Dimanche noted that multilateral institutions have partnered with national governments to facilitate legal migration to bridge the skills gap and foster innovation, peace and cohesion.

The 2024 International Migrants Day will be observed under the theme of "Honoring the contributions of migrants and respecting their rights," which underscores their positive contribution to host countries' welfare.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor