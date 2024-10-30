Kenya to begin classification of tourism facilities in early 2025

Nairobi, Oct 30 Kenya's Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) said on Wednesday it will undertake a nationwide classification exercise for all tourism facilities and establishments from February 2025.

TRA Director-General Norbert Talam said the comprehensive assessment, last carried out in 2018, will ensure that travelers have a clear understanding of the services, amenities, and overall experiences they can expect when visiting the country.

"We are currently at the accreditation stage, where we have nearly finalized accrediting around 5,000 beds in the North Rift region," Talam said in a statement issued from Eldoret, western Kenya.

The classification initiative is part of a larger strategy aimed at enhancing tourism standards across Kenya, enabling both domestic and international tourists to make informed choices about accommodations and services nationwide.

Talam said that the exercise will be undertaken in line with government provisions to ensure that sector players conform to best practices.

"All operators must adhere to specified provisions to guarantee that we offer our visitors the highest quality standards. Action will be taken against those operating illegally," he said.

Talam said the accreditation process they are currently undertaking is a precursor to the classification exercise set to begin next year, Xinhua news agency reported.

The classification is part of efforts to showcase the exceptional quality and services of Kenya's tourism industry by providing a more robust and fair system that benefits both tourists and the hospitality sector.

June Chepkemei, Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Tourism Board, emphasised the tourism potential of each circuit, noting opportunities to capture an even greater share of visitors and create a more inclusive tourism sector.

Chepkemei noted that diversifying Kenya's tourism offerings will enable more immersive experiences for visitors and contribute to economic growth in various regions.

"We confirm that we will be available to help package these products, market them, brand them, and provide resources to promote them not only locally but also on an international level," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor