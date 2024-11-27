Kenya to leverage cultural festival to boost tourism

Nairobi, Nov 27 Kenya's tourism marketers have vowed to capitalise on the Lamu Cultural Festival, set to begin on Thursday in the coastal town of Lamu, to boost tourism.

June Chepkemei, chief executive officer of the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), said that more than 30,000 local and international tourists are expected to attend the three-day annual festival, a major tourism event celebrating coastal Lamu's heritage and traditions in a carnival atmosphere.

"The Lamu festival is a major draw that consistently attracts thousands of visitors to the Kenyan coastal region. Its significance as a cultural icon is undeniable," Chepkemei said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

She said the cultural event is indicative of the coastal appeal not just for beach holidays but also for the unique cultural immersion and experiences on the heritage, history, and traditions of Lamu.

Each year, the Lamu Archipelago, a cluster of islands along Kenya's north coast, comes to life during the annual Lamu Cultural Festival that displays its rich Swahili heritage, receiving visitors from Europe, North America, and Asia as well as regional visitors including domestic ones to join the revelry and experience Lamu's vibrant culture, music, food, competitions, and handicrafts.

Chepkemei emphasized KTB's commitment to supporting community-driven events that boost local economies, adding that the agency is mapping out a list of festivals across Kenya to promote different regions and thereby enhance the marketing of diverse attractions.

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy said the festival has evolved over the years, saying that this year's edition promises to be bigger and better, particularly with enhanced international exposure, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We have positioned the Lamu festival as our island's hallmark event that showcases our people, heritage, and traditions in all their color and grandeur," Timamy said.

Marked by traditional dances, displays of handicrafts and unique competitions on water and land, Swahili poetry, donkey races, dhow races, henna painting, and musical performances, the Lamu Cultural Festival reveals an important part of Swahili culture with a rare and wonderful opportunity to experience the island's unspoiled beaches, medieval ambiance, architecturally magnificent old town, gracious population, and traditions of an enchanted island where history continues to live.

