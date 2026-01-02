Kenya: Two people feared dead after under construction building collapses in Nairobi

Nairobi, Jan 2 At least two people are feared to have died after a multi-storey building which was under construction collapsed in the shopping centre area of Nairobi’s South C estate on Friday, creating panic among residents and passersby, local media reported.

The National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU) said that it received information regarding the incident at around 8 am (local time) and immediately deployed a search and rescue team comprising police and other emergency responders, Kenya-based Kenyans.co.ke reported.

The Kenya Red Cross said that a multi-agency response team was sent to handle the crisis, conduct search and rescue operations and secure the site. In a statement, Red Cross stated, "The area has been cordoned off as the National Disaster Management Unit, Nairobi City County, the National Police Service, and the Kenya Red Cross continue search and rescue operations."

Rescue operations were underway to find two people trapped in the rubble. NDMU stated that rescue efforts were being made with caution and the structural integrity of the adjacent building would only be analysed by the National Construction Authority (NCA) after teams reached the first and ground floors. Authorities have advised residents to remain alert as a precaution.

The incident comes less than a month after the NCA warned people, particularly residents in Nairobi’s Westlands area after visible cracks could be seen in a 13-storey building along Peponi Road. The authority stated that the high rise building, which was being constructed, faced risk of collapse due to structural failures.

In July last year, several workers were injured after a wall collapsed at a construction site on 147 Rhapta Road in Nairobi. At the time of the incident, reports indicated that the site, allegedly handled by a Chinese company, had several safety violations, Kenyans.co.ke reported. Unconfirmed sources said that the site did not have a sign board and visible safety compliance measures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor