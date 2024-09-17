Kenya unveils study report for energy consuming facilities

Nairobi, Sep 17 Kenya on Tuesday published a performance benchmarking study report for energy-consuming facilities to reduce greenhouse emissions in the country.

Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, Director-General of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the study targeted the cement, sugar, tea, dairy, flower sectors, fast-moving consumer goods and hospitality sectors.

"The study is central to our collective efforts on improving energy efficiency in our industries and other businesses," Kiptoo said, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the study, some of the industries performed poorly in terms of energy use index, while others performed better compared to other jurisdictions.

Kiptoo noted that the Kenya tea sector lags behind Sri Lanka and India in energy efficiency performance while the sugar industry performs worse than Brazil and Thailand.

He revealed, however, that in the cement sector, Kenya outperformed Egypt and Canada while the country's fast-moving consumer goods categories performed above that of Nepal.

Kiptoo said that the study recommends that Kenya adopt electricity efficiency utilization ratio benchmarks because it provides some of the quickest and most cost-effective emission mitigation options while lowering the overall cost of production.

