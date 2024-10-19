Kenya vaccinates 3.7 million children against polio

Nairobi, Oct 19 At least 3.71 million children under the age of 10 have been vaccinated against polio in Kenya as part of the government's latest effort to stop the disease.

Deborah Barasa, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Health, said in a statement issued on Friday night that the vaccination took place in nine counties identified as vulnerable, including the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

"The ministry successfully conducted a polio vaccination campaign from October 2 to 6 following confirmation of the poliovirus in the Turkana, Nairobi, and Mbale regions bordering Kenya," Barasa said.

Polio is a disabling disease caused by the poliovirus, which can lead to paralysis and, in some cases, may be life-threatening, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Barasa, Kenya is planning a second round of vaccinations from November 9 to 13.

The campaigns are carried out in collaboration with various partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the WHO, Kenya, like other countries in the Horn of Africa, remains at risk of imported wild poliovirus from neighbouring war-torn countries with health system challenges that prevent the vaccination of all children.

