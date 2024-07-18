Kenyan police ban protests in central Nairobi

Nairobi, July 18 Kenyan police have banned anti-government protests in the Central Business District and its environs in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, Thursday, citing safety concerns.

More than 50 people have been killed, dozens of others injured and property destroyed since anti-government protests over tax hikes began across the East African nation in June.

Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, in a statement issued Wednesday evening, said authorities received credible intelligence that organized criminal groups were planning to take advantage of the ongoing anti-government protests to execute criminal activities.

The lack of a clear leader among the mostly young protesters has made it difficult for the police to enforce safety protocols, he said, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We therefore appeal to all members of the public to remain vigilant in crowded areas, and to support our collective safety and security by sharing any information that may aid the police in crime detection and prevention," Kanja said in the statement.

He said while the constitution provides for the right, peaceably and unarmed, to assemble, to picket, to demonstrate and to present petitions to public authorities, the same constitution provides for the critical role that the police plays in the national security of the country.

"Criminals have infiltrated the protesting groups, leading to a troubling trend of disorderly and destructive conduct," Kanja said.

The ban came after traders and business owners suffered major losses after their businesses were looted by those who had infiltrated the protests across the country.

