Kenyan President orders probe after school fire kills 17 children

Nairobi, Sep 6 Kenyan President William Ruto on Friday ordered investigations into a school fire that killed 17 children and left 13 others with serious burn injuries in central Kenya.

Ruto, who is attending the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit in Beijing, said those responsible will be held to account for the fire that erupted at the Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri on Thursday night, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I instruct the relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate this horrific incident. Those responsible will be held to account," Ruto wrote in a post on social media after a phone call with the school's head.

The president also directed government agencies to mobilize resources to support those affected.

"This is heartbreaking; it is devastating," said Ruto as he prayed for a speedy recovery for the survivors and pledged support to the affected families.

The victims who died in the fire were aged between seven and 11, according to the police.

National Police Service Spokesperson Resila Onyango said security experts were on the ground to establish the cause of the fire.

The team will thoroughly examine the site, gather evidence, and interview witnesses to uncover the source of the fire and determine if any foul play was involved, Onyango said.

Witnesses said 16 died on the spot while one succumbed while being taken to hospital after one of the dormitories housing the pupils was razed down on Thursday night.

The school is one of those billed as the best in the region in academic performance. There are fears that the death toll may increase.

