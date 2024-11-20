Kenyan president says economic diplomacy remains central to new foreign policy

Nairobi, Nov 20 Kenyan President William Ruto said on Wednesday his government has reviewed its foreign policy to make it more responsive to citizens' needs, emerging trends and global dynamics, with economic diplomacy remaining central to the country's international engagements.

Ruto said the new foreign policy, which has been drafted, is people-centered and will help the country attract investments and secure its rightful place on the global stage.

"The new policy reflects our strategic responses to global imperatives at both bilateral and multilateral levels. This transformation is timely, coming at the expiry of the shelf life of our 2014 Foreign Policy document," Ruto said during a consultative meeting held in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

He noted that the policy would ensure Kenya's diplomatic engagements deliver tangible benefits to every Kenyan and unlock the power of cooperation.

Ruto emphasized that Kenya would leverage its position as a regional financial hub, backed by a strong banking sector and the hosting of the largest World Bank station outside Washington, to drive its economic diplomacy.

He added that the country would continue to build on its longstanding tradition of peacemaking, peacebuilding and peacekeeping for the common good of the region, the continent and the world, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ruto said that Kenya is committed to sustaining its strong contribution to deepening regional integration, including through the accelerated implementation of the East African Community Treaty and protocols, as well as promoting the free movement of people, goods and services.

