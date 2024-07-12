Kenya's police chief quits after row over force against anti-tax protesters

Nairobi, July 12 A day after Kenya President William Ruto fired most of his ministers, the country's police chief Japhet Koome on Friday submitted his resignation in the wake of the violent protests against the proposed tax hikes and the "excessive force" in the crackdown against the agitators.

The presidency said in a statement that the President has "accepted the resignation" of Inspector General of Police Koome, who has served in the role since November 2022.

Deputy police chief Douglas Kanja has taken over with immediate effect, the Kenyan President's office said, the BBC reported.

Over 40 people were killed in the protests and rights groups have accused police of shooting dozens of protestors, including some of them fatally, and arresting or "abducting" hundreds more. There were several calls for the removal of the police chief over the use of bullets in the police response.

Protesters stormed parliament two weeks back, shortly after the controversial finance bill was passed. In response, police opened fire on demonstrators in the streets, evoking greater public fury.

President Ruto later withdrew the bill but that has failed to quell the protests, with the protestors now seeking that he step down and are planning a series of follow-on agitations to demand further reforms.

The President, who met opposition leader Raila Odinga earlier this week and announced plans to form a 150-member dialogue panel to resolve the country's problems, had, after sacking key ministers on Thursday, said that he will hold extensive consultations to set up a broad-based government.

