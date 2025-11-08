Kerala CM arrives in Abu Dhabi for two-day visit

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 8 : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived in Abu Dhabi for a two-day visit to the UAE.

Vijayan was received by Indian Ambassador Deepak Mittal, members of the Loka Kerala Sabha, and other representatives.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said, "Welcome to the UAE! Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan warmly received by Ambassador Deepak Mittal as he arrived in Abu Dhabi on a visit."

https://x.com/IndembAbuDhabi/status/1987046759953305887?s=20

On November 6, Vijayan met Kuwait Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah during his two-day visit to Kuwait, officials said.

According to an official release from the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, Vijayan was accorded a warm reception at Al Bayan Palace, the main palace of the Emir of Kuwait, where he held discussions on strengthening historic ties between India and Kuwait.

Kuwait's Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Kuwait Investment Authority, Saad Al Munaifi, was also present during the meeting.

Sheikh Fahad commended the Indian community, including Malayalis, for their contributions to Kuwait's development and reconstruction, the release stated.

Expressing gratitude to Sheikh Fahad and the Kuwaiti government, CM Vijayan highlighted Kerala's investment potential across various sectors and emphasised continued support for the Malayali community in Kuwait.

The meeting was attended by Kerala Chief Secretary Jayathilak and Lulu Group Chairman MA Yusuff Ali.

Later, CM Vijayan met Sheikh Mishal Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Member of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Investment Authority.

Sheikh Mishal informed the Chief Minister that a delegation from Kuwait would soon visit Kerala to explore investment opportunities in the state.

On November 7, he addressed the Malayali expatriate community at a public event organised at the Al Arabi Indoor Stadium in Mansouria. A large number of Keralites in Kuwait are expected to attend the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor