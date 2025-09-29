Kerala: CM expresses solidarity with Palestinians in meeting with Envoy

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 29 : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed the state's solidarity with the people of Palestine during a meeting with Palestine's Ambassador Abdulla Abu Shawesh.

The meeting was held at the CM's chamber in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, a statement by the Chief Minister's Office said.

The Chief Minister told the Ambassador that Kerala has always stood with the people of Palestine. He said that Israel, with US backing, has been denying Palestine its democratic rights by undermining all international conventions, the statement said.

"Kerala stands firmly for the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination. The United Nations and the international community must act urgently to establish a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with UN resolutions, and to restore peace in West Asia. This has been the consistent position of the Left," the CM added.

The Palestinian Ambassador detailed the challenges faced under Israeli occupation. He said Kerala's support at this critical juncture is significant. "Palestine needs more support, and we hope it will come from across the world," he added.

In a post on X, Vijayan said, "Had the honour of meeting Mr. Abdullah Abu Shawesh, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to India, during his visit to Kerala. Reiterated Kerala's unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and our demand for an immediate end to the genocide in Gaza. Kerala will always stand firm for justice to the people of Palestine."

https://x.com/pinarayivijayan/status/1972579287342662085

https://x.com/AM_Shawesh/status/1972557631983411465

Shawesh said in a post on X, "It is my great pleasure to begin my three-day visit to Kerala, organized by the Kerala Media Academy, with a courtesy call this morning on the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan. What unites us; our shared humanity and common future, is deeply rooted in our convictions. I sincerely appreciate all the voices that continue to stand for justice and moral values. Truly, no one is safe until everyone is safe."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor