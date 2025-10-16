Kerala Governor pays floral tributes to former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga, mortal remains flown to Mumbai

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], October 16 : Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, on behalf of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, paid floral tributes to Former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga, at Cochin International Airport in Kerala on Thursday.

Governor Arlekar laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Odinga in the presence of his daughter Winnie Irmgard Odinga, the High Commissioner of Kenya in India, and senior officials from the Government of India and the State Government of Kerala. The mortal remains of Kenyan former PM was also accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Kerala Police.

The mortal remains of Odinga were flown on a special Indian Air Force flight to Mumbai, where they were received by a high-level delegation from Kenya deputed by President Williams Ruto and headed by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi.

The mortal remains will be repatriated to Kenya in another flight. Odinga died in Kerala's Koothattukukam on Wednesday morning at the age of 80.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the passing of Raila Odinga on Wednesday. Calling him a "cherished friend of India," PM Modi shared that he had known Odinga since his own days as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and former Prime Minister of Kenya, Mr. Raila Odinga. He was a towering statesman and a cherished friend of India. I had the privilege of knowing him closely since my days as Chief Minister of Gujarat and our association continued over the years."

He added, "He had a special affection for India, our culture, values and ancient wisdom. This was reflected in his efforts to strengthen India-Kenya ties. He particularly admired Ayurveda and traditional medicine systems of India, having witnessed their positive impact on his daughter's health."

PM Modi extended his "deepest condolences to his family, friends and to the people of Kenya in this hour of grief."

I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and to the people of Kenya in this hour of grief", he wrote on X.

Odinga, who served as the Prime Minister of Kenya (2008-13). He served as a Member of Parliament for Langata since 1992, was Minister of Energy from 2001 to 2002, and was Minister of Roads, Public Works and Housing from 2003 to 2005. Odinga was the Chairman of the Orange Democratic Movement, a leading political party in Kenya.

India and Kenya are maritime neighbours. The contemporary ties between India and Kenya have now evolved into a robust and multi-faceted partnership, marked by regular high-level visits, increasing trade and investment, as well as extensive people-to-people contacts.

Meanwhile, Kenyan President William Ruto has declared national mourning in Kenya, hailing Odinga as the father of Kenyan democracy for his fight against authoritarianism and role in the 2010 constitution. A state funeral is planned for October 19 in Kenya. (Photo/ANI)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor