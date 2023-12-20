Kerala HC refuses to stay release of Mohanlal-starrer 'Neru'

Kochi, Dec 20 The Kerala High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the release of the Mohanlal-starrer 'Neru', all set to be released tomorrow.

Though the stay was not granted, the Court directed to issue notice to the respondents including the Central government, director-cum-writer Jeethu Joseph and co-writer advocate Santhi Mayadevi.

The court's ruling comes in response to Deepu K Unni plea seeking a stay alleging that the script for the movie was plagiarised from a screenplay that he had written.

Unni claimed that he had put together a script about an "emotional family drama", featuring a court story with a woman and a male lawyer as the protagonists, which was later sent to the makers of 'Neru'.

Unni further pointed out that he had met Joseph and Mayadevi numerous times to discuss the script and he was told by Joseph, that his next film would feature this script.

Later, Joseph and Mayadevi took his script to get more information from expert lawyers as the script was related to happenings in the courts.

Unni said that was the last time there was an interaction with them and was startled to see the trailer of the film 'Neru', which was just what he had written, after which he moved the court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor