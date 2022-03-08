Kerala to observe 2022 as Year of Tourism: Official

New Delhi, March 8 For Kerala, the year ahead is packed with absorbing events and festivities including the Kerala Travel Mart in May, Champions' Boat League and literary fests and adventure tourism activities, said VR Krishna Teja, State Tourism Director, here on Tuesday.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a Partnership Meet held here on Tuesday. He said that in a paradigm shift from a one stop location specific approach, Kerala has firmly marked itself as a destination for extended holidays for all segments of visitors with a bouquet of diverse experiences across the state.

Kerala has also launched a major initiative to open up the whole state to tourists in a sustainable manner without disturbing the ecology and cultural mileu of the destinations by partnering with the local communities and civic institutions.

"With the pandemic caused international travel restrictions being lifted, Kerala is in a resurgent mode now and the recently launched products will woo travellers from both inside and outside the country", said Krishna Teja.

Kerala has initiated caravan tourism to host domestic and foreign guests. "Keravan Kerala, the states caravan tourism initiative has elicited tremendous response from the industry within a short span of time, emerging as a major product after Kerala Tourism recorded an exponential rise powered by the houseboat cruise some three decades back, he added.

