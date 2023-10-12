Kerala to set up 30 private industrial parks

Thiruvanathapuram, Oct 12 Kerala Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Thursday announced the government's plan of setting up 30 private industrial parks by December and said that the colleges will be encouraged to establish campus industrial parks to boost the state's ecosystem.

"So far, around 11 industrial parks have already been sanctioned and another three will be given permission in the coming days," said Rajeeve, here.

He further pointed out that along with the proposed private industrial parks, the government will also encourage campus industrial parks to be set up in colleges and universities having a minimum of five acres of land.

"More than 30 engineering colleges and three universities have evinced their interest in establishing the park. Campus industrial parks will be a path-breaking step by the Industries and Commerce Department," added the Minister.

Recently, the government has revised the Private Industrial Estate (PIE) scheme to enable individual developers also to build industrial parks to step up the industrial infrastructure in the state.

