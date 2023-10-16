Key 2-lane viaduct link completed on J&K highway

New Delhi, Oct 16 Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday announced the completion of the construction of a two-lane 224 m viaduct at Sherebibi on the Ramban to Banihal section of National Highway (NH) - 44 in Jammu and Kashmir.

This 224 m segment, as part of the broader project, not only reduces the travel distance by mitigating steep gradients but also avoids 𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟖𝟎 𝐝𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐬, the minister said on X (formerly Twitter).

The viaduct, built at a cost of Rs 12 crore, will facilitate the smooth flow of vehicles, bypassing the challenging terrain of Sherebibi area gradients.

The project can also contribute to the region's economic growth 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲, the minister added.

