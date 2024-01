Key 2-lane viaduct link completed on J&K highway

New Delhi, Oct 16 Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday announced the completion of the construction of a two-lane 224 m viaduct at Sherebibi on the Ramban to Banihal section of National Highway (NH) - 44 in Jammu and Kashmir.

This 224 m segment, as part of the broader project, not only reduces the travel distance by mitigating steep gradients but also avoids ๐š๐ฏ๐จ๐ข๐๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ง๐ž๐ž๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ž๐ฉ ๐œ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐š ๐ก๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฅ๐ž ๐ž๐ฑ๐œ๐ž๐ž๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ–๐ŸŽ ๐๐ž๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž๐ฌ, the minister said on X (formerly Twitter).

The viaduct, built at a cost of Rs 12 crore, will facilitate the smooth flow of vehicles, bypassing the challenging terrain of Sherebibi area gradients.

The project can also contribute to the region's economic growth ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ก๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ง๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ, the minister added.

