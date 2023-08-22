'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' set to return with second season

Mumbai, Aug 22 The hit streaming show 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' is set to return with its second season.

The show presents a thrilling cop-criminal chase set against the backdrop of Bihar, enthralling audiences across the country in signature Neeraj Pandey fashion.

Loved by both audiences and critics, the series was one of India’s Top 10 TV shows for over five months and became one of longest trending shows on Netflix in India.

Following its success, the second season of Khakee promises to bring another thrilling story to the audiences.

With this Neeraj’s Friday Storytellers LLP has also entered into a creative partnership with Netflix. They will collaborate on multiple projects across films and series.

The second season of ‘Khakee’ will be the first series out of the deal.

Neeraj, filmmaker and founder of Friday Filmworks, said in a statement: "Working with Netflix has been a rewarding experience that has opened up boundless possibilities. Their passion for storytelling aligns well with my vision. Our journey together so far has been incredible and I’m confident that our extended collaboration will bring forth more local stories from the heartland of India to a wider audience both within the nation and globally. I would like to thank our audiences for their support and for the success of ‘Khakee-The Bihar Chapter.’ This propels us to work harder”.

Monika Shergill, vice-president - Content, Netflix India, said: “Partnering with a visionary filmmaker like Neeraj Pandey helps us to push the boundaries of storytelling and bring defining entertainment to our audiences. With his unique style and ability to bring captivating narratives to screens, I’m looking forward to seeing what future fan favourites we can create together. The second season of ‘Khakee’ is the first chapter of this thrilling partnership, and there's much more excitement to come."

