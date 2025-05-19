Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 4th Make it in the Emirates forum

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 19 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the 4th Make it in the Emirates Forum, taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 19-22 May. The event is organised by ADNEC Group and hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and ADNOC Group.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed toured the accompanying exhibition, and visited the pavilions of several international, national and local participating companies and entities showcasing advanced technology solutions tailored to accelerate growth in key industrial sectors and reinforce the UAE's position as a regional and global hub for future-ready industries.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed underscored the UAE's commitment to developing industrial sectors as a cornerstone of sustainable development and a central pillar of economic diversification.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed emphasised the importance of increasing the industrial sector's contribution to GDP in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology - Operation 300bn, and the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy, aiming to further enhance the competitiveness of vital industries and build an innovative, knowledge-based and transformative economy.

The 4th Make it in the Emirates Forum continues to position the UAE as a leading hub for industrial excellence and innovation by showcasing the investment opportunities within the UAE's competitive industrial ecosystem and the incentives offered by the national economy to foster strategic partnerships across priority sectors.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed was accompanied by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Crown Prince's Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC; and Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and Managing Director of International Holding Company (IHC). (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor