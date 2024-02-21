Khalifa Fund launches a series of workshops on "Business Opportunities in Priority Sectors"

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 21 (ANI/WAM): The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, in cooperation with Sia Partners, a company specializing in business development and innovation, announced the launch of a series of workshops on "Business Opportunities in Priority Sectors" designed according to international standards to empower Emirati entrepreneurs with existing projects under Within the priority sectors in Abu Dhabi, each workshop within the series specializes in providing a rich educational and developmental experience about one of the targeted sectors.

The first workshops will begin on March 4, 2024, covering the information and communication technology sectors and the healthcare sector, and will last 4 days, 20 hours. The workshop will delve into the general landscape of projects in the two sectors in Abu Dhabi, and the difficult challenges they face and the potential opportunities available to them, combining studies. The case for realistic scenarios, interactive sessions and activities, to prepare participants with the tools and information necessary to transform their entrepreneurial ideas into practical, executable projects.

During the first three days, the workshop will be held remotely, ensuring its flexibility and ease of access by entrepreneurs, while the fourth day requires the personal attendance of participants, to present their ideas to a committee of experts and partners, and then listen to their opinions and recommendations based on their evaluation of the idea, and the participants will continue to receive support. Comprehensive guidance from experts for two months after completing the workshop.

Her Excellency Alia Abdullah Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund, said on this occasion: "Khalifa Fund is committed to providing influential workshops that address modern topics that keep pace with developments, enriching participants' knowledge with valuable insights and ideas. Therefore, we are pleased to present this series, which constitutes a dynamic platform for empowering entrepreneurs." Entrepreneurs in priority sectors, through which we aim to contribute to shaping the entrepreneurial landscape of projects in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, support their success and encourage innovation, in line with the strategic economic objectives of the Abu Dhabi government in promoting the growth of a vital system of projects in priority sectors that in turn contribute to the prosperity of the economy. the National".

Her Excellency added: "The experts at the Khalifa Fund continue their commitment to supporting the growth and success of Emirati projects and promoting positive development and prosperity in the entrepreneurial community, based on our confidence that by empowering entrepreneurs and stimulating their innovation, we contribute to sustainable economic development in Abu Dhabi."

Business opportunity workshops in priority sectors provide a unique opportunity for participants to improve their business models, present their innovative ideas to leading experts in the sector, and gain valuable information about local and regional market trends. Their objectives are consistent with the strategic vision of the Abu Dhabi government, by focusing on promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in projects. Which has promising potential in priority sectors.

The Khalifa Fund for Aspiring Emirati Entrepreneurs invites owners of existing projects in the information and communication technology sector and the healthcare sector to submit applications for registration in this developmental educational experience.

It is worth noting that all submitted applications will be evaluated, and then 50 entrepreneurs from the ICT sector and the healthcare sector will be selected and invited to join the workshop. (ANI/WAM)

