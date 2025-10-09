Khalistan issue flagged again during talks between PM Modi and Starmer: Foreign Secretary

New Delhi, Oct 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer discussed the Khalistani extremist issue during their discussions held in Mumbai on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

While addressing a special media briefing on Starmer's visit to India, Misri said that PM Modi, during the talks, emphasised that radicalism and violent extremism had no space in democratic societies and the need to act against them in the legal framework. He said that PM Modi also offered condolences over the recent attack near a synagogue in Manchester.

When asked whether Khalistani extremist issue was raised during the talks between PM Modi and Starmer, Misri responded, "Yes, it is a subject that had come up in the discussions in July. It was flagged again during the discussions held today and Prime Minister emphasised that radicalism and violent extremism had no space in democratic societies and in particular should not be allowed to use the freedoms or abuse the freedoms provided by democratic societies and there was need to move against them within the legal frameworks that are available to both sides.

"The Prime Minister also expressed his deepest sympathies once again and his condolences at the Manchester attack, the attack that took place against a synagogue a few days ago in the UK," he stated.

India has earlier too shared its concerns over the presence of Khalistani extremists in the UK.

Earlier this year, Khalistani goons created ruckus outside the Chatham House in London where External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar was attending an event. A video from the event, showing a protester running towards the EAM's vehicle as he was leaving the venue, had gone viral on social media highlighting the security breach.

This was not the first time that anti-India, radical elements had organised demonstrations, attacks, as well as arson in London.

In March 2023, New Delhi had lodged a strong protest with the UK government after Khalistani extremists vandalised the Indian High Commission in London. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had demanded an explanation from the British authorities for the complete absence of the British security that allowed the Khalistani goons to enter the High Commission premises.

On Thursday, PM Modi and Starmer also strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations and agreed to counter radicalisation and violent extremism.

"They called for zero tolerance for terrorism and concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner, in accordance with the UN Charter and international law," a Joint Statement issued after the discussions held between the two leaders detailed.

"They agreed to counter radicalisation and violent extremism; combat financing of terrorism and the cross-border movement of terrorists; prevent exploitation of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes; tackle terrorist recruitment; enhance cooperation in information sharing, judicial co-operation, capacity building; and strengthen bilateral and multilateral co-operation in these spheres, including at UN and FATF. They condemned in the strongest terms the April 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. They committed to strengthen co-operation to take decisive and concerted actions against globally proscribed terrorists, terror entities and their sponsors," it added.

