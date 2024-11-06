Khalistani separatists assaulted worshippers at Bramton temple, Police knew involvement of its official in such protests: Former Canada police official

Toronto [Canada], November 6 : Canadian Police knew that one of its officials, who was found involved in the violent protest by extremists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton and has been suspended, had earlier participated in Khalistani protests in October, a former Toronto Police Sergeant has said.

Former Toronto Police Sergeant (Detective) Donald Best, who is also an investigative journalist, said that many Khalistani separatist protestors physically attacked some of the worshippers at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton.

"On Sunday afternoon, in Brampton, Ontario, there was a Hindu temple, and protestors from the Khalistani separatist movement came to the temple and protested loudly outside. In Canada, this is a criminal offence, you are not allowed to disturb a religious meeting....I don't know who threw the first stone, who hit somebody or who came on the property first, I don't know about it, I do know that many Khalistani separatist protestors physically attacked some of the worshippers there. We have seen videos where they are on the property, that was terrible enough. We found that one of the protestors, which turned out to be a violent mob, is a serving Peel police officer, a sergeant. I started getting wind of that on Sunday night," Donald Best toldin an interivew.

Donald Best said he sought confirmation from the police and got an email confirming from the police that the man was an off-duty police officer, that he had been suspended and that there was an internal investigation into his activities.

"His name is Sergeant Harinder Sohi. He is visible in holding a Khalistani flag..." Donald Best said.

He recalled seeing the same official in October during a protest by Khalistani separatists.

"There was a protest in downtown Toronto in middle of October..I saw the same police officer at that protest. He is a holding a sign and flag and the sign says that India's consulate should be banned from Canada..."

Donald Best said "some of the Khalistani separatists are like terrorists" and the surveillance services would have taken several photographs.

"I have no doubt that the police services knew in October, at least then, that this officer was participating with the Khalistani separatist protests in Canada," he said.

A Peel Regional Police officer was suspended after being identified in videos of a protest at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, on Sunday, CBC News reported earlier. The suspended officer was identified as Sergeant Harinder Sohi.

Richard Chin, Peel Police spokesperson said that they are aware of the video circulating on social media showing one of their off-duty officers participating in a protest.

"We are aware of a video circulating on social media which shows an off-duty Peel police officer involved in a demonstration. This officer has since been suspended in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act. We are investigating the circumstances in totality depicted in the video and are unable to provide further information until such time that this investigation is complete," Chin said, according to CBC News.

Peel Regional Police on Monday said that they made several arrests in connection to the protests in Brampton and Mississauga, Ontario.

Ties with Canberra have seen sharp deterioration with India repeatedly expressing its deep concern about extremism and the culture of violence and anti-India activities in Canada and has asked Canadian authorities to take action against these activities.

An Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton witnessed a "violent disruption" on Sunday in Brampton, near Toronto. The incident sparked widespread criticism in and outside Canada.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the "deliberate attack" on Hindu temple in Canada and said that "cowardly attempts to intimidate" Indian diplomats were appalling and New Delhi expects Canadian authorities to ensure justice and uphold rule of law.

"I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," PM Modi said on X.

The strong statement by PM Modi came hours after the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario on Sunday.

"We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries regarding violence in Brampton."

"The outreach of our Consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence," he added.

The Indian High Commission in Canada condemned the "violent disruption" by "anti-India" elements outside a consular camp. The High Commission also said that any further events will be organised "contingent on security arrangements" made by the local authorities.

The ties between India and Canada took sharp downturn following Canadian leaders making allegations without providing evidence about an assassination on their soil.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Australia, on Tuesday expressed concerns about the attack on the Hindu temple in Canada, and said the incident shows how "political space" is being given to the "extremist forces" in the country.

"What happened yesterday at the Hindu temple in Canada was deeply concerning."You should have seen the statement by our official spokesperson and also the expression of concern by our PM yesterday. That should convey to you how deeply we feel about it," Jaishankar said at a joint press conference with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Answering another query, he talked about the political space given to "extremist forces" in Canada.

"Let me make three comments. One, Canada has developed a pattern of making allegations without providing specifics. Secondly, when we look at Canada, for us the fact that they are putting our diplomats under surveillance is something which is unacceptable. Third, the incidents (attack on the Hindu Temple) and do look at the videos. I think they will tell you in a way in political space today which has been given to extremist forces there," Jaishankar said.

The sharp downturn in ties saw India recalling its High Commissioner from Canada.

India also summoned the representative of the Canadian High Commission earlier this month and handed a diplomatic note in which the government protested in the strongest terms to the "absurd and baseless" references made to Union Home Minister Amit Shah before the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security in Ottawa by Deputy Minister David Morrison.

"In fact, the revelation that high Canadian officials deliberately leak unfounded insinuations to the international media as part of a conscious strategy to discredit India and influence other nations only confirms the view Government of India has long held about current Canadian government's political agenda and behavioral pattern. Such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties," Jaiswal said.

India had last month Canada's then Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheeler and conveyed that the "baseless targeting" of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable.

India underlined that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau Government's actions endangered their safety."We have no faith in the current Canadian Government's commitment to ensure their security. Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials," MEA had said in a release.

The bilateral ties soured after Trudeau alleged in the Canadian Parliament last year that he has "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.India has denied all the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated" and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency, was shot and killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year.

Trudeau had also said last month that his government had not provided India with hard evidence but just intelligence regarding the killing of Nijjar on Canadian soil.Testifying at Canada's foreign interference inquiry, Trudeau said India has been insisting on evidence over allegations levelled by Canada."Behind the scenes (were trying) India to co-operate with us. Their ask was...give us the evidence you have on us. Our response was it is within your security agency. You should be looking into how much they know, you should be engaging... 'No, no but show us the evidence'. At that point, it was primarily intelligence, not hard evidentiary proof. So we said let's work together...," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor