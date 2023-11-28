'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' set for digital release

Mumbai, Nov 28 Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav-starrer coming-of-digital-age story 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is all set for the OTT release on December 26.

The cinematic celebration of the unadulterated essence of friendship 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', is a story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

It chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant), Ahana (Ananya) and Neil (Adarsh), through the very relatable journey of three best friends- together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions. Bringing their infectious energy from reel to real, the young and dynamic cast helped turn a wall on the bustling street in Mumbai into a vibrant mural capturing their friendship and inviting the crowds to join their journey as they kick off the promotions for the film.

Talking about the same, producers Zoya and Reema said: "The film holds a special place in our hearts. The process of writing and collaborating on this story with Arjun was exciting. It’s a coming-of-digital-age film that will hopefully resonate with the younger generations."

Producers Ritesh and Farhan described the film as a love letter to friendships in the era of social media, saying, "It’s great to have an exceptional ensemble featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav beautifully capturing the pulse of this generation."

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India added: "The film, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, is a heart-warming coming-of-age story anchored in the universal emotion of friendship and lifelong bonds. It follows the unique lens of debut director Arjun Varain Singh telling a relatable story of aspirations, relationships and emotions in this digital age."

It will be released on Netflix on December 26.

