Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa CM 'arrested' in Islamabad

Islamabad, Oct 5 Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was "arrested" in Islamabad on charges of misusing government resources, local media reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Gandapur was arrested by IG Islamabad Police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, ARY News reported.

Confirming Gandapur's arrest, senior PTI leader Omar Ayub said the Peshawar High Court had already approved his bail, however, he was arrested by the government.

However, officials denied arresting Gandapur and dubbed the reports false.

The PTI has given a call to reach D-Chowk demanding the release of its leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Gandapur was arrested when he was scheduled to stage a protest at D-Chowk in Islamabad.

The arrest comes after a court in Islamabad issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Gandapur in connection with illegal arms and liquor cases. The NBW was issued after Gandapur failed to appear before the court despite repeated summons.

The judicial magistrate has ordered authorities to arrest Gandapur and present him in court at the next hearing scheduled for October 12.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad, internet services were disrupted and all routes in and out of Islamabad were completely blocked, leaving the locals without any connectivity.

The day started with an awkward silence and peace before the Friday prayers but quickly turned into a violent confrontation between PTI protesters and the security forces.

Over 800 PTI supporters and members have already been arrested. A case was registered against several PTI workers under anti-terrorism provisions.

The KP Chief Minister was warned that if he tried to enter into the Punjab province or the federal capital, he and his supporters, who are "charged, angry and armed", would be challenging the writ of the state and would be responsible for any response the state deems fit to stop such an attempt.

