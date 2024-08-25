Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Gandapur denies watching PTI founder's messages to call off gathering

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 25 : Following the postponement of the party's much-anticipated public gathering, which was slated to take place in Islamabad on August 22, it has come to light that the federal government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had secret discussions on the matter, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the federal administration had spoken with Ali Amin Gandapur, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, about postponing the public event.

They claimed that after Ali Amin Gandapur rejected requests to postpone the PTI gathering, connections were made with Azam Swati and Barrister Gohar Ali, the chairman of the Imran Khan-founded PTI.

According to those with knowledge of the issue, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur vehemently refuted any intention to reschedule the event, and he was even extended an invitation to view and hear PTI founder Imran Khan's audio and video addresses.

"Ali Amin Gandapur refused to see Imran Khan's messages," the sources said, according to ARY News.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM also set conditions, saying that PTI's founder should be released from jail and brought forward or contacted via video.

Moreover, the sources said Ali Amin Gandapur made it clear that he would not even meet the PTI founder in jail over the postponement of the public gathering. They added that there has been no meeting between Ali Amin Gandapur and the PTI founder for over 25 days, ARY News reported.

"Ali Amin Gandapur also clarified that he has no authority to postpone the gathering and will act on whatever orders are given by Imran Khan," the news report further added, citing the sources.

The PTI announced on August 22 to postpone the Islamabad power show scheduled in Tarnol on the same day after the Islamabad administration cancelled the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the public gathering.

The announcement was notably made by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, who said that the Islamabad power show has been postponed at the direction of party founder Imran Khan.

