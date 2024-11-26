Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leads rally into Islamabad for 'do-or-die' protest

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 26 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally on Tuesday entered Pakistan's capital cityIslamabad under the leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur marking the start of a significant 'do-or-die' protest for the release of PTI founder and the country's premier Imran Khan from prison, ARY News reported.

The rally, which includes convoys from Hazara Division, DI Khan, and Balochistan, merged with Gandapur's motorcade at the Hakla interchange, ARY News reported.

Alongside Gandapur, Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, and other senior PTI leaders are participating in the protest.

This move follows reports that earlier negotiations between the government and PTI failed to yield any agreements. According to ARY News, citing sources, discussions took place at the Minister's Enclave, with representatives from both sides unable to come to a resolution. The government's delegation included Amir Muqam, Ayaz Sadiq, and Mohsin Naqvi, while PTI was represented by Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, and Barrister Gohar.

Meanwhile, Barrister Gohar visited Adiala Jail twice on the same day to deliver an important message to Imran Khan, ARY News reported, citing sources. The government has reportedly suggested relocating the protest from Peshawar Morr to Sangjani for better management. Additionally, they proposed the formation of a committee to discuss the release of detained PTI members, warning that failure to comply could result in a targeted operation to disperse the protest, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Concerns about public safety and security were raised, with reports suggesting the presence of wanted individuals and Afghan terrorists within the PTI protest. Earlier in the day, a meeting was held at Adiala Jail involving Imran Khan, Barrister Gohar, and Barrister Muhammad Ali, during which discussions took place about engaging in further talks with government representatives and considering alternative protest locations, including D-Chowk.

