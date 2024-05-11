Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM slams Pakistan govt over high power tariff, load-shedding

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], May 11 : Hitting out at Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government over high electricity prices and "worst load shedding", Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur demanded the dues of KP province.

Speaking at a press conference in Dera Ismail Khan, CM Gandapur said, "Electricity is being supplied to our people at high rates."

"It would be their mistake if they [Centre] think that we will remain silent on this injustice," Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader warned.

Speaking about the economic challenges and the upcoming first budget of the CM Gandapur-led government, the proviral chief executive said: "There is a deficit of more than Rs 450 billion."

The federal government had to clear Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's 1.51 trillion Pakistani Rupees (PKR) dues under Net Hydel Profit, he added.

"In the [previous] PTI's term, electricity was being provided at 15 PKR per unit. [But] now, the utility's rate is 65 PKR per unit and it is not even available...I am not seeking charity for our people," Geo News quoted Gandapur as saying.

Earlier in March, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader had warned the federal government that his province would move to court to recover dues from the Centre.

He announced that they were working on new projects to produce cheap electricity, adding that the power generated by the projects would be supplied to the province.

Last week, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM threatened to march towards Islamabad if the "Centre does not clear" his province's dues soon.

"They [centre] are making a mistake by denying the rights of the province," he said at an event.

The PTI leader added that when he would take to the streets, all the people of the province would be behind him.

"Clear the dues of my province as soon as possible, otherwise, nobody will even thank you," he told the federal government in Islamabad. "I will ask the federal government not to take me easy."

Gandapur was of the view that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be given its due rights, as the province shares its resources with the entire country, as reported by Geo News.

He had also said that he would take the rights of his province from the federal government at all costs.

"We will not let you sit in peace until our right is not given," Gandapur said. The chief minister urged the federal government to redress the grievances of his province.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor