Kiara Advani was late for her wedding, reveals KJo

Mumbai, Dec 7 Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who was most recently seen in the film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, graced the latest episode of the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ along with Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal. During the episode, KJo revealed that Kiara was late for her wedding with actor Sidharth Malhotra.

KJo recollected the wedding as he said: “It was such an intimate wedding; they were so filmy when they met, that whole video. I didn’t know that any of this was planned."

Vicky reacted to it and did Sidharth's watch act, expressing that it was all so sweet. Karan revealed that the 'watch' gesture was edited later because Kiara was so late! In her defence, the actress said that the baraat arrived too early. She said, “It was the earliest baraat.”

Karan laughed, as he said: “You know how Punjabis are at the baaraat. The baaraat was filled with such vigour and energy which kept increasing. But then it reached a point where we were like, ‘Koi Kiara ko bulaao ab. Kab aayegi?’. It was getting so hot and all of us were tired. Everyone was actually giving gaalis to Kiara but when she came, she was looking so beautiful that it was all forgotten.”

The actress also shared the intricate details of Sidharth Malhotra's romantic proposal and revealed that he said the lines from their 2021 film ‘Shershaah’ to propose to her.

She said: “He's like, 'Dilli ka sidha sadha launda hoon’ (I am a simple boy from Delhi) with the full dialogues of ‘Shershaah’ and I burst out laughing.”

‘Koffee with Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

