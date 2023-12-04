Kiara says Sid proposed to her in Italy right before coming on ‘Koffee With Karan’

Mumbai, Dec 4 The upcoming episode of the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ will feature Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and actor Vicky Kaushal. During the episode, Kiara revealed that the last time her husband Sidharth Malhotra graced the show, he had just proposed to her in Italy.

Gracing the couch with their good-looks and spilling the beans on their respective marriages, proposals and more, this episode is all things entertaining, cute and full of laughter and warmth.

During the course of the episode, host Karan Johar, referring to the last season’s episode, said: “The last time I interviewed Vicky, he was with your husband”.

Spilling the beans, Kiara Advani replied: “When Sid came for that episode, we had just come back from Rome, where he proposed to me.”

“He played it really well,” added Vicky Kaushal.

KJo, who was addressed by Varun Dhawan as “Shaadi Ram ghar tode” in one of the recent episodes, tries to scoop gossip during the coffee shots round. He asks the actors if they, “Have thought about snooping into my partner’s phone.”

“Snooping forget, I will look like this only. Who is it? Achha Karan” laughs Kiara Advani.

Revealing what Katrina Kaif calls Vicky Kaushal, he said, “Bubu, Baby and Aye.”

During one of the recent episodes, KJo was in for a shock as both the actors assumed control of the show from the word go. After an initial banter, Varun jokingly told Karan, “Just make sure our relationships remain intact. You are attacking married men apparently on the show". Sid chimed in, saying, "Humaari shaadiyaan abhi abhi hui hain".

KJo said: "What rubbish! I have not attacked any married men. How can you say this? Khud mera koi nahi..." At this point, Sid interjected and poked fun at his singlehood as he went on to say, "Haan toh aap chaahte ho kisi aur ka bhi na ho".

‘Koffee with Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

