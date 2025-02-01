Kidnapped American-Israeli citizen in hands of Red Cross, on his way to Israel
By ANI | Published: February 1, 2025 02:37 PM2025-02-01T14:37:18+5:302025-02-01T14:40:13+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], February 1 (ANI/TPS): Kidnapped American-Israeli citizen Keith Segal in the hands of the Red Cross and on his way to Israel. The meeting point was at the Gaza port. (ANI/TPS)
