Kidnapped Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission worker found dead

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], January 26 : The body of Rehanullah, a contract worker for the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), was found in the rugged terrain of the remote Zareefwaal area in Lakki Marwat district on Saturday, Dawn reported.

He had been kidnapped along with another PAEC worker, and his death follows days of uncertainty and search efforts by local communities.

An elder from the area, who requested anonymity, explained that a group of local elders, relatives, and armed members of civic organisations had ventured into the region in search of the kidnapped workers.

The search came after reports emerged that security forces had targeted militant hideouts in the area with shelling on Friday. However, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has not confirmed any details regarding the operation or the shelling.

A video circulating on social media showed armed locals searching the mountainous area. According to the elder, the kidnappers handed over Rehanullah's body to the elders, who then transported it to the Government City Hospital for medical examination, reported Dawn.

In a more positive development, the elders were also able to secure the release of Nawaz Khan, a coach driver who had been abducted alongside Rehanullah on January 9. Efforts are still underway to negotiate the release of the remaining hostages.

After the completion of the medico-legal formalities, Rehanullah's body was handed over to his family, and he was laid to rest in a local graveyard. His funeral prayers were attended by a large crowd from across the district, marking a sombre moment for the community.

In response to the tragedy, the All Shopkeepers Union announced a complete shutter-down strike in Lakki Marwat city for Monday, supporting the elders' efforts to ensure the safe release of all hostages, Dawn reported.

The business community has pledged to participate in upcoming protests in solidarity with the victims' families.

