"Kids traumatized:" Neighbour reacts after Hyderabad woman stabbed in London

London [UK], June 14 : One of the neighbours of an Indian student from Hyderabad, who was stabbed in a tragic incident in London's Wembley on Tuesday, said that his kids are "traumatized" by this incident.

While talking with ANI, one of the neighbours, Patrick who resides in Flat number 17, said, "They're a bit traumatized normally. Kids are a bit traumatized because they normally play outside in the gardens and they're a bit afraid now at the moment. And they got good reason to be afraid. Like it's putting pressure on everybody, seeing all the police around every day," while replying to how his family is coping with the whole situation.

On Tuesday, the Hyderabad student was stabbed in a tragic incident in London's Wembley.

The deceased, Tejaswini Reddy had apparently gone to London for higher studies where she was attacked with a knife. The incident, according to the London Metropolitan Police, happened on June 13.

Speaking about the incident, Patrick said that he was unaware of the stabbing and came to know about it after police cars reached the spot.

"I don't really know about the whole incident, but all I know is I woke up yesterday morning about 10:00, I see some guy arrested and saw some eight to ten police cars, three or four ambulances. So I went out and I asked what happened and they said there had been an incident in the building, then I found out later that one had been dead and the other one was badly injured."

The deceased, Tejaswini Reddy had apparently gone to London for higher studies where she was attacked with a knife. The incident, according to the London Metropolitan Police, happened on June 13.

Meanwhile, another neighbour Jamin Patel who resides in flat 14 said that when he returned from the office, his wife informed him about the incident.

According to an official statement of London's Metropolitan Police Service, a 23-year-old man, who officers previously named publicly, was located in Harrow at around 18:00hrs on Tuesday (yesterday).

The Metropolitan Police said the man was arrested on murder charges and taken into custody at a north London police station. It all happened following a fatal stabbing in Wembley which occured at 09:59hrs on Tuesday (June 13) to reports of a stabbing at a residential property in Neeld Crescent in London.

"Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and two women were treated for stab injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, a 27-year-old woman sadly died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed," London's Metropolitan Police Service said in an official release.

A relative of Tejasvini in Hyderabad, Vijay said, "She is my cousin. My other cousin also stayed there. They used to stay together, however, he moved out as the distance from his job was far from the accommodation."

Her relative said the girl (victim) lived in a state accommodation. "There are separate rooms with a common kitchen and a common washroom. So, that boy (accused) might have come to the flat beside. They did not even talk to each other properly."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor