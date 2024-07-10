"Killing of innocent people is unacceptable": PM Modi urges diplomacy over war in Ukraine

Vienna [Austria], July 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised the importance of "dialogue and diplomacy" in resolving global conflicts, particularly the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"I have said earlier also that this is not the time for war," said PM Modi addressing the India-Austria joint press statement.

His remarks came after delegation-level talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna.

"We won't be able to find a solution to problems in the warfield. Wherever it is, killing of innocent people is unacceptable. India and Austria emphasize dialogue and diplomacy, and for that, we are together ready to give any support required," PM Modi also said.

Austrian Chancellor Nehammer echoed PM Modi's sentiments, highlighting the strong relationship between Austria and India. "There is a very good relationship between India and Austria. It's a relationship of trust which began in the 1950s... India helped Austria and in 1955, the negotiations came to a positive conclusion with the Austrian State Treaty. What unites India and Austria is concern over the development of the geopolitical situation," he said.

Nehammer elaborated on the discussions held with PM Modi, stating, "Last night and this morning, we had very intensive talks about the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. For me, as the Federal Chancellor of Austria, it is particularly important to get to know India's assessment and to understand it and familiarise India with European concerns and worries. Moreover, the conflict in the Middle East was a major topic, and in addition to this challenging geopolitical situation, we also referred to the positive aspects of our cooperation."

The issue of killings of children during conflicts was also featured prominently in the PM Modi's bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

PM Modi said that it is heart-wrenching when innocent children die adding that everyone who believes in humanity is hurt when there is a loss of lives.

The same day Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia, which he termed as a devastating blow to peace efforts.

Zelenskyy took to social media platform X to post that on the same day 37 people, including three children, were killed and 170 others were injured due to Russia's missile strike at the largest children's hospital in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv.

PM Modi arrived in Vienna on Tuesday evening as part of his two-nation visit to Russia and Austria.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor