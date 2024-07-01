Kilometer-long terror tunnel destroyed, more than 100 terrorists killed: IDF

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 1 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that a kilometer-long terror tunnel was destroyed and about 100 terrorists were eliminated. Also, more than 100 terrorist structures were destroyed by the IDF's 99th Infantry Division in the central Gaza Strip.

Among these were weapons storage facilities, observation posts, rocket launch pits and underground tunnel routes.

The 99th Division is the only reserve division operating in the Gaza Strip and has been fighting for the past few months in the area of central Gaza.

The terror tunnel was destroyed in cooperation with the Yahalom (Diamind) Special Forces Engineering Unit.

The tunnel included branches that were used by terrorists to move between different locations underground. In addition, the troops operated against a booby-trapped mosque that was used as a hideout for terrorists in the area. Secondary explosions were detected after the strike, indicating the presence of large quantities of weapons stored at the site. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor