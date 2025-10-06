Kim Jong-un vows to counter 'real and serious' US threats

Seoul [South Korea], October 6 : North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said that the country's navy must be ready to "thoroughly deter, counter and punish" enemy provocations in order to defend sovereignty and national security, Yonhap News reported, citing state media.

Kim made the remarks during his visit to the Choe Hyon, North Korea's first 5,000-ton multipurpose destroyer, on Sunday at Pyongyang's 2025 Defense Exhibition. He was accompanied by senior party and government officials as part of his schedule for a military hardware exhibition, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The destroyer was first unveiled in April as part of efforts to boost North Korea's naval strength. KCNA quoted Kim as saying that the Workers' Party would continue its struggle without delay to expand and strengthen the naval combat force.

North Korea earlier said the Choe Hyon is equipped with supersonic strategic cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles and other strike weapons, as per Yonhap News.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to counter "real and serious" US threats by bolstering its military and technological development, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said after the exhibition Defence Development-2025 kicked off in Pyongyang on Saturday.

Kim accused South Korea and the US of staging various drills based on a nuclear operation scenario and of expanding defence assets in South Korea and the broader region, the South Korean media reported.

"We are closely watching the US deployment of its means of strategic strike and reconnaissance ... and the mobilisation for hostile acts in connection with a new possible threat to our state's security," the North Korean leader said.

The latest display is being held ahead of the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea next Friday, when Pyongyang is expected to hold a large-scale military parade. Meanwhile, South Korea's presidential office has called on Pyongyang to make efforts for dialogue and cooperation.

"We hope North Korea will engage in dialogue and cooperation for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and within the international community," the presidential office said in a statement as cited by Yonhap.

In late August this year, according to North Korea's state media KCNA, the country test-fired two types of newly developed air defence missiles under the supervision of Kim Jong-un.Kim Jong Un visited the Choe Hyon naval destroyer at the military exhibition on Sunday.

In June, the country relaunched another destroyer of the same class, the Kang Kon, after it was damaged when it tipped over during its initial launch in May.

North Korea has also announced plans to build another 5,000-ton destroyer of the same class by October 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor