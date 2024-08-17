Kin of deceased Telangana student in US seek govt help to repatriate mortal remains

Warangal (Telangana) [India], August 17 : Family members of a deceased student from Telangana, Eerukonda Rajesh, who went for higher studies in the US, are seeking assistance from the Central and state government to repatriate his mortal remains.

Rajesh's family hailing from Atmakur village in Warangal district sought the assistance because of financial constraints.

Rajesh's father had recently passed away. Due to financial issues, he was unable to attend his father's funeral. His mother and sister are requesting the governments to help them bring Rajesh's body back to India for a dignified farewell.

Deceased's mother, Lela, told ANI, "My son Rajesh went to America for higher studies in 2016. We took loan to support his education. We are still unaware of the circumstances surrounding his death. He last spoke with me on August 10. We are struggling to figure out how to bring my son Rajesh's body back from America, and I humbly request the Central government and Telangana government to assist in bringing his body as soon as possible."

The sister of deceased, Rama Devi, toldthat Rajesh did not visit India for the past six years because of financial issues.

"My brother, Eerukonda Rajesh, completed his B Pharmacy degree here before moving to America in 2016 to pursue his MS. He returned to India after a year but went back to the US after a month. For the past six years, we have been asking him when he would come back to India, but he would say that his financial situation was not good and that he didn't have the money. Even when our father passed away 10 months ago, Rajesh couldn't attend the funeral due to financial constraints, and my husband had to perform the final rites. We received the news of my brother's death on August 15 from his friend. As we are unable to afford the costs of bringing his body, I humbly request the Central government and Telangana state government to assist in bringing my brother's body back to India."

Wangala Buchi Reddy, speaking to ANI, also appealed the authorities to help bring back Rajesh's body.

Reddy said, "I am a retired police constable from Atmakur village. Eerukonda Rajesh, a young man from our village, went to America for higher studies nine years ago. We were saddened to learn that he passed away four days ago. As he belonged to a poor family, our villagers are requesting that the Central and Telangana governments assist in bringing his body back to India. Tragically, his father passed away recently, and Rajesh was unable to attend the funeral due to financial constraints that prevented him from traveling back home."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor