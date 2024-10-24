King Charles has really special place in his heart for India: British envoy Lindy Cameron

New Delhi [India], October 24 : British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, said on Wednesday that it is fantastic to celebrate King Charles III's birthday in Delhi. She stated that King Charles has a "special place" in his heart for India.

Speaking to ANI, Cameron recalled King Charles' past visits to India, the most recent one in 2019. She stated that he is fascinated by Indian culture and loved his last visit to Delhi and Mumbai.

Lindy Cameron said, "Today is a really special day for us. It's the day that we celebrate the birthday of King Charles III, and it's fantastic to be able to do so with so many friends here in Delhi. I've been here six months and I'm absolutely delighted. I can't think of a more interesting country to be in at a more interesting time than right here in Delhi to celebrate his birthday and ofcourse His Majesty has a really special place in his heart for India."

Recalling King Charles' past visits to India, she stated, "He's visited India ten times for official reasons, most recently in 2019. He is fascinated by Indian culture, and I think he loved his last visit to Delhi and Mumbai. So, I know it's a country that has a special place in his heart and I think it's wonderful to be here. As I say, I am really enjoying being in India and really really appreciating the friendship that people showed me in the six months I've been here."

The British High Commission in India hosted King Charles' birthday party in the national capital on Wednesday. This gala event was hosted as a tribute to the UK's Head of State, reflecting the enduring ties between the UK and India.

The celebration brought together a diverse group of dignitaries, including representatives from the Government of India, Commonwealth nations, and leaders from various sectors such as diplomacy, arts, education, research, business, and sports, an official press release by the British High Commission stated.

The event aimed to highlight the vibrant business links between the two nations. This year's festivities showcased a specially curated menu of British Indian cuisine crafted by Chef Vineet Bhatia MBE, the Ambassador for the GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland campaign.

The evening featured music by DJ Lush Lata and interactive displays from some of the UK's leading businesses operating in India, reinforcing the modern partnership between the UK and India.

Lindy Cameron said, "His Majesty The King has an enduring interest in promoting a modern partnership with India and its people. It is such a privilege to celebrate His Majesty's birthday with friends in India who have been so generous to me since I arrived. I can think of no more interesting country to live in, no better time to be here."

She added, "I also extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone joining the celebration in Delhi; it is the people that make the UK-India partnership come to life and the deep economic connections through companies like HSBC India that make it thrive."

The event not only celebrated the King's birthday but also reinforced the deep-rooted and evolving partnership between the UK and India.

