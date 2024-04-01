King Charles makes Easter Church appearance amid cancer battle

Windsor [England], April 1 : King Charles III made his most significant public appearance, his first since his recent cancer diagnosis, attending the traditional Easter Mattins church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, CNN reported.

The King, 75, appeared in good spirits, arriving with his wife, Queen Camilla, by his side.

The Easter service, a long-standing tradition in the royal calendar, typically sees the extended royal family gathering at Windsor Castle before proceeding to church together. On this occasion, the King's attendance was particularly significant, drawing crowds of well-wishers eager to show their support.

As the royal couple made their way into the chapel, they waved joyfully to the gathered crowd, with one member of the public wishing them a "Happy Easter," to which the King graciously responded, as reported by CNN.

Anne Daley, among those who had waited for hours to catch a glimpse of the monarch, travelled from Cardiff to show her support, noting the King's wonderful appearance and his appreciation of the Welsh flag.

This year's Easter celebration was more subdued, with fewer royals in attendance to minimise the King's contact with others during his treatment.

Both the King and Queen sat apart from the main congregation during the service, echoing the separation observed by the late Queen Elizabeth II at Prince Philip's funeral amid pandemic restrictions.

The King's siblings, including Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew, were among the first to arrive with their respective families, signalling solidarity with the King during this challenging time.

Following the service, Queen Camilla was presented with a bouquet of flowers, and the royal couple delighted the crowd by engaging in a spontaneous walkabout, with the King stopping to chat and shake hands with well-wishers.

Despite his health challenges, the King has continued to fulfil his duties, albeit with a reduced public schedule. He has maintained a steady involvement in state affairs, attending to official matters and meeting with various dignitaries and community leaders.

In a recorded message for the Royal Maundy service, the King expressed his heartfelt commitment to serving the nation, despite his absence from the congregation, emphasising the special significance of the event to him.

While the King's presence at the Easter service brought reassurance to many, there was a notable absence from the festivitiesthe Prince and Princess of Wales and their children. The Waleses have been facing their own health challenges, with Princess Catherine undergoing chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis.

The family's decision to prioritise privacy during this difficult time has been met with understanding from the public, with a Kensington Palace spokesperson expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support.

As the Waleses navigate this period of uncertainty, they have opted to spend the Easter holidays together, focusing on Catherine's recovery. Prince William is expected to resume his public duties once their children have returned to school, CNN reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor