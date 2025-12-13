King Charles marks cancer recovery milestone in televised message

London [UK], December 13 : Britain's King Charles III has shared a rare update on his cancer journey, saying his treatment has progressed well and will be scaled back in the new year, marking what he described as a significant moment in his recovery.

In a pre-recorded video message for Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer broadcast, the 77-year-old monarch said the development was "a personal blessing" and praised "the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years."

"Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctor's orders,' my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year," the King said in the message.

King Charles disclosed his cancer diagnosis in February 2024 following a prostate procedure.

While his treatment is ongoing, a spokesperson for the monarch told CNN that "His Majesty has responded exceptionally well to treatment and his doctors advise that ongoing measures will now move into a precautionary phase."

The spokesperson added that the situation would be monitored closely to support his continued recovery.

Reflecting on his diagnosis in the video, which was filmed at Clarence House in late November, the King said he understands how receiving such news "can feel overwhelming."

He emphasised that "early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams - and, to their patients, the precious gift of hope."

He used the address to underline the importance of cancer screening, urging people to participate in programmes that help detect the disease early because "early diagnosis quite simply saves lives."

He noted that many people avoid screening due to fear or discomfort but often feel reassured once they take part.

Highlighting a new national Screening Checker available online in the UK, the King said, "This simple tool allows you to check whether you are eligible for breast, bowel or cervical cancer screening."

"It demystifies the process, answers your questions, and guides you towards taking that crucial step."

Speaking about his personal experience, Charles said he has been "profoundly moved" by what he called "the community of care" surrounding cancer patients.

He concluded his message by offering his "most heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, researchers and charity workers involved in diagnosis and treatment programs, together with my particular good wishes to those for whom they care so selflessly."

Cancer awareness has since become a central theme of the King's public engagements.

His first official visit following the diagnosis was to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, where he met patients and medical staff.

He was later announced as the new patron of Cancer Research UK and has served as patron of Macmillan Cancer Support for nearly three decades.

The King has not publicly disclosed the specific type of cancer he is being treated for.

A royal source previously told CNN that it was not prostate cancer, while the Palace said this decision was taken so that the King could speak broadly to those affected by all forms of the disease.

Although he briefly stepped back from public-facing duties after the diagnosis, King Charles has since resumed a full schedule, including overseas engagements.

According to his spokesperson, continuing with state duties and public work has played an important role in maintaining a positive outlook during treatment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor