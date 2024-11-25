King of Bahrain receives Abdullah bin Zayed

Manama [Bahrain], November 25 (ANI/WAM): King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, received today at Al Safriya Palace, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during his official visit to Bahrain to participate in 12th session of the UAE-Bahrain Joint Higher Committee, which was held yesterday.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his best wishes for the prosperity and progress of the Kingdom of Bahrain and its people.

King Hamad asked Sheikh Abdullah to convey his greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE and its people.

He expressed his pride in the close and well-established fraternal relations between the two countries, their leaderships, and their peoples. He emphasised the mutual keenness to further strengthen and develop them in various fields based on the strong historical ties that bind them together.

He praised the deep-rooted Bahrain-UAE relations, which serve as a distinguished model and an example of relations between brothers who share common values, visions, positions, and a united future.

He also commended the positive and fruitful outcomes of the Joint Higher Committee meeting and the achievements made in enhancing the strategic partnership, supporting bilateral cooperation, and strengthening coordination and integration in various areas that meet the aspirations of both nations and their peoples, achieving their shared interests.

He expressed his appreciation for the continuous support of the UAE and its honourable positions toward the Kingdom of Bahrain and its people in various stages and circumstances.

For his part, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed that the UAE and Bahrain share a long-standing and strong brotherly relationship, and both countries continue to work together to seize all available opportunities to strengthen and deepen their cooperation in all fields, benefiting the people of both nations.

He expressed his happiness to be in the Kingdom of Bahrain and to participate in the 12th session of the UAE-Bahrain Joint Higher Committee between the two countries, which plays a significant role in supporting and enhancing the cooperation and joint action between them in various vital areas that support their developmental goals.

He also praised the progress, prosperity, and developmental renaissance witnessed by the Kingdom of Bahrain across all sectors under the leadership of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and expressed his best wishes for the continued prosperity and well-being of the Bahraini people.

The meeting was attended by Abdullah bin Touq Al Mari, Minister of Economy; Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs; Fahad Mohammed Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain; and several senior officials from both countries. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor