King of Jordan receives Abdullah bin Zayed, participants in Aqaba Meetings on Syria

Aqaba [Jordan], December 15 (ANI/WAM): King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan received Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with Arab and foreign ministers and international officials participating in the Aqaba ministerial meetings on Syria held today in Aqaba.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for continued prosperity and well-being for Jordan and its people.

In return, King Abdullah extended his greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wishing the UAE and its people further progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, King Abdullah II emphasised that stability in Syria is a strategic interest for Arab nations and the region as a whole, underscoring the need for a unified and effective international stance to safeguard Syria's security, citizens, national institutions, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The King reiterated Jordan's support for an inclusive, peaceful political transition in Syria, involving all Syrian political and social forces. He stressed the importance of UN and Arab League sponsorship in ensuring the aspirations of the Syrian people across all communities are met.

King Abdullah highlighted the need for unity among the Syrian people to build a free, safe, stable, and unified Syria. He also underscored the importance of enhancing efforts to combat terrorism and collaborate in addressing its threats to Syria, regional security, and global stability.

The King reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to providing essential humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people. He stressed the importance of creating the necessary security, living, and political conditions to enable the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, in cooperation with relevant UN organisations.

The meeting also addressed the significance of the ministerial meetings in fostering Arab coordination and collaboration with the international community to achieve a political resolution that supports Syria's unity, sovereignty, and the security and stability of its people. (ANI/WAM)

