Kiran Rao attends Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's Haldi ceremony

Mumbai, Jan 2 Filmmaker Kiran Rao, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Laapataa Ladies', attended the Haldi ceremony of her ex-husband Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Kiran was seen wearing a purple saree draped in the traditional Maharashtrian style known as nauvari saree. She smiled at the paparazzi stationed outside the venue and also posed for a couple of images before entering the venue.

Aamir too was seen arriving for the wedding festivities. He was dressed in a printed t-shirt which he paired with harem pants.

Ira is Aamir’s daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta, who served as an executive producer on Aamir's first production 'Lagaan'.

Ira is set to tie the knot with Nupur Shikhare on January 3 at the Taj Lands End hotel in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The ceremony will officially start at 7:00 pm on Wednesday.

The couple's pre-wedding festivities have already kickstarted in the presence of friends and family.

Ira and Nupur dated for a few years before getting engaged last year. Both their families attended their special day along with their friends, actors Fatima Sana Sheikh, Mithila Palkar and Ira's cousins Zayn Marie Khan and Imran Khan. The couple will have a Maharashtrian style wedding.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor