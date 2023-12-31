'Kiribati' Leads the World in Welcoming New Year Ahead of India

Everyone is excited to see new years first sun. While in India it is time but some parts of country us already experincing this magical moment. Do you know Kiribati, a small island nation with 33 atolls claims to be the first nation to welcome 2024. Yes the line islands, part of kiribati, stands at the forefront due to the country's unique equatorial pacific position.

With its unique geographical position, Kiribati faced challenges arising from its division by the International Date Line, resulting in dual dates across its territories. To streamline this, Kiribati made adjustments, consolidating its time zones and placing the entire country on the Asian side of the Date Line. This strategic move allows Kiribati to operate under three time zones, eliminating perpetual duality in dates.

As the Line Islands embrace the first rays of the New Year's sun, traditional Kiribati celebrations unfold. The joyous festivities include local customs, succulent roast pig, crayfish, and coconut sap beverages, marking the temporal transition with cultural expressions and communal jubilation. This island nation in the Pacific Ocean, specifically the Line Islands, celebrates New Year first at 10:00 AM GMT (3:30 PM IST).

Meanwhile, other than Kiribati, New Zealand's Auckland also welcomed the new year 2024 with fireworks. Australia and New Zealand Then Japan and Korea, many countries in Europe and Africa: Depending on their time zones, several European and African countries (e.g., UK, France, Germany, Nigeria, South Africa) celebrate New Year between midnight and 5:00 AM IST.



Look at Video of New Zealand's Auckland celebrating new year.



