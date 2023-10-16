KJo on 25 years of 'KKHH’: 'We are today celebrating not just a film but an emotion'

Mumbai, Oct 16 As his debut directorial ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ has completed 25 years in Hindi cinema, filmmaker Karan Johar said it’s not just a film that is being celebrated but an emotion.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage of the film, which features iconic scenes and songs from the film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Salman Khan in a special role.

Alongside the video, he wrote: “25 years ago is where it all began…and here we are today celebrating not just a film but an emotion for me and from all the love we get for it, I gather it is for everyone too…”

Karan then thanked all his fans for making his journey as a filmmaker for 25 years with warmth.

“Thank you for showering unending love for this tale of pyaar and dosti till today and thank you for marking my journey as a filmmaker for 25 years with such warmth. I will eternally be grateful to the people I am fortunate to work with, to the people I meet who watch my films and to the magic of MOVIES.”

‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ released in 1998.

The plot combines two love triangles set years apart.

The first half covers friends on a college campus, while the second tells the story of a widower's young daughter who tries to reunite her dad with his old best friend.

