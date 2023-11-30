KJo says he and Manish Malhotra were linked with Aditya Chopra, Anil Thadani

Mumbai, Nov 30 The recent episode of the streaming chat show 'Koffee With Karan' was as fun as it was chaotic with Bollywood stars Kajol and Rani Mukerji gracing the controversial couch.

As the three friends started talking, they recollected many memories of their three decade old friendship, among them was this one incident when KJo, Rani's husband Aditya Chopra, actress Raveena Tandon's husband Anil Thadani and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra were in UK and someone thought of them to be a couple.

Walking down the memory lane, Karan said, "Adi was setting up Yash Raj Films in the UK, and Anil Thadani at that time was his partner. So, we had taken an apartment with two bedrooms at that time because I was shopping with Manish and they were setting up the Yash Raj office."

He further mentioned, "So the guy who was the concierge of that building at one point looked at Adi and Anil because first in the morning, Adi and Anil in corporate clothes used to leave. And then me and Manish with our shopping bags used to go. So the concierge had said to Adi once, 'You all are both such lovely couples'."

"We looked like our husbands are going to work and we are the wives who go shopping and waste their money... I was like, I want Adi then. It was hilarious," the filmmaker added.

Rani and Kajol burst out laughing when they heard this anecdote. Kajol even quipped, "You all take such good care of your husbands," he added.

'Koffee With Karan' season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

